Gov. Cooper seeking disaster declaration for Fred’s flooding

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — Gov. Roy Cooper has asked President Joe Biden to issue a federal disaster declaration for North Carolina after last week’s major flooding and landslides in the mountains from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred.

Cooper wrote the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Friday seeking financial help for individuals, governments or nonprofits in up to seven western counties.

Torrential rains in the region and their aftermath led to five deaths. Infrastructure damages are estimated to exceed $20 million alone.

The counties identified in the request are Avery, Buncombe, Haywood, Madison, Transylvania, Yancey and Watauga counties.

