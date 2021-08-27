Hospitals worry as COVID cases rise to near record in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) — The number of new COVID-19 cases in South Carolina are reaching levels only seen in the worst days of the pandemic before vaccines were widely available.

Health officials said there were 6,697 new cases of the disease reported Friday in South Carolina.

The only days with more cases reported since the pandemic started 18 months ago were 7,680 cases on Jan. 6 and 7,450 cases on Jan. 8.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control again called on the Legislature to remove a ban on school districts being able to require masks.

Hospital officials say if the COVID-19 spike isn’t stopped soon, there could be dire consequences.

