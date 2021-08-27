Man arrested in connection with Wilmington shooting near 12th St.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force have arrested a man in connection with the recent shooting of a man near 12th Street in Wilmington.

43-year-old Anwar Idrissa Hall had been identified as a suspect by Wilmington Police. Officers were flagged down in the 1200 block of S. 12th Street at 10:30 a.m. on August 6 in reference to a man who had been shot in the nearby woods. The victim was taken to the hospital and survived his injuries. After an extensive investigation and several tips from the community, detectives were able to identify Hall as the suspect.

“Our residents are continuing to step up and send in information that is beneficial to this case. I am greatly appreciative of our partnership with other law enforcement agencies as well, including the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force who was instrumental in helping us apprehend this violent criminal. Anwar Hall is behind bars and we are one step closer to getting justice for the victim,” said Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams.

Hall is charged with carrying a concealed weapon and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. He is currently being held under a $501,000 secured bond.