WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) –The Wilmington Police Department is asking for your help locating a missing pregnant woman and her child.

Tania Noreli MolinceValle is 22-years-old. She is 5′ 6″ and pregnant. She was last seen wearing a red tie-dye blouse and black leggings.

She and her child were last seen at her sisters’ home on Park Avenue.

They have been in the country less than 30 days.

If you know where they are, please call the Wilmington Police Department.