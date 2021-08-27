South Columbus High moves to full-time virtual for week of August 30

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — South Columbus High School will move to all virtual classes for one week due to a high number of COVID positives.

Students will move to virtual classes starting Monday through September 3.

According to a news release, this time could be extended as dictated by the number of COVID infections in the immediate community. The school district will decide regarding a return to in-person instruction at the end of the week.

Since August 9, there have been 92 positive COVID cases among staff and students at South Columbus. There is also a confirmed cluster centered around the football team.

The district says most positives, however, are coming from community spread of the virus.

“We all want a return to normal. Our students have suffered academically, athletically and socially because of the disruptions created by the pandemic. We need students back in school, but in order to do so, WE NEED YOUR HELP,” Columbus County Schools wrote in a news release. “Please curtail all social activities and gatherings to the greatest extent possible. If a gathering must happen, observe masks and social distancing. If there is a suspected exposure or symptoms in your home, do not send your students to school. Vaccines, if desired, are another way to avoid school closures and quarantines.”