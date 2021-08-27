US Marshals legally justified in using deadly force in shooting of murder suspect William Hewett

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — No officers will face charges in the deadly shooting of a wanted fugitive in Whiteville.

The Columbus County District Attorney announced the investigation into the death of William Dean Hewett is over.

After consulting with the NC State Bureau of Investigation and reviewing evidence, including officer statements, witness statements, photographs, and video surveillance footage of the parking lot area of the Whiteville Walmart, it has been determined that officers with the U.S. Marshals Service Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force were legally justified in using deadly force.

The shooting happened June 24, in the parking lot of the Whiteville Walmart.

Task Force officers were requested to assist in the arrest of Hewett for the First-Degree Murder of Brandy Lynn Price out of Pender County.

Members of the task force tracked Hewett to the Whiteville Walmart and went to the scene to take Hewett into custody.

According to a news release, when officers arrived at the Walmart parking lot, they saw a white Jeep SUV matching the description of the vehicle that Hewett may have been driving in a sparsely populated area of the parking lot.

Officers saw two people inside the Jeep, but not Hewett. After receiving word that Hewett may be armed and dangerous, the officers remained in the Walmart parking lot with plans to stop Hewett on the way back to the Jeep in an effort to reduce anyone else getting hurt.

Officers has also received information that Hewett made statements about “shooting it out with law enforcement” and that he would not go to jail.

While in their vehicles in the parking lot, officers saw someone matching Hewett’s description leave Walmart and start walking toward the Jeep. Officers approached the Jeep and moved in to take Hewett into custody.

When getting out of their vehicles, officers identified themselves as police. Hewett immediately moved toward the Jeep in a crouched position and removed a .40 caliber handgun from his waistband.

As officers came around the Jeep to take Hewett into custody, Hewett raised his firearm and pointed it at them. Officers began yelling at Hewett to drop his firearm, but Hewett did not comply.

With Hewett pointing a gun in the direction of officers, four officers began firing.

Hewett was shot numerous times and dropped his firearm.

Officers began administering lifesaving tactics on Hewett. Although a nurse was on scene and paramedics arrived within minutes, Hewett was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two people inside of Hewett’s Jeep did not engage with the officers during the confrontation with Hewett and were not injured in the shooting.

During the SBI investigation, the officers’ statements to investigators were corroborated using surveillance footage and statements from independent witnesses.

The district attorney and senior members of his staff met with the SBI and determined the officers actions were justified.

“By their nature, manhunts pose a significant danger to both officers and the public. Considering the surrounding circumstances, there was no convenient time or entirely safe manner for officers to effectuate the arrest of Hewett,” said District Attorney Jon David. “The task force received intelligence that Hewett was armed, dangerous, and prepared to ‘shoot it out’ with law enforcement. Their decision to initiate the arrest in a sparsely populated area of a parking lot was reasonable and the decision to shoot a measured response to the actions of Hewett. Therefore, no officer will be criminally charged with the death of William Hewett. Indeed, the four officers are to be commended for taking decisive action to serve and protect the public.”