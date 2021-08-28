23-year-old Fort Bragg Special Forces soldier among fatalities in Afghanistan airport bombing

FORT BRAGG, NC (WTVD) — A Special Forces soldier from Fort Bragg was among the casualties in the devastating suicide bombing at the Kabul airport that killed as many as 169 Afghans and 13 American service members.

The 1st Special Forces Command made the announcement Friday evening that one of their own soldiers was killed in Thursday’s attack claimed by ISIS-K.

“Our teammate died not only serving our nation, but helping to give others a life of freedom and opportunity,” 1st Special Forces Command wrote in a statement. “The sacrifices made by our soldiers and families over the past 20 years were not in vain, and our mission in Afghanistan is not yet over.”

