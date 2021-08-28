‘In memory’: Empty bar seats at Myrtle Beach tavern honors 13 fallen U.S. service members

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — A local business is leaving a seat open at its two Myrtle Beach area bars in memory of the 13 U.S. service members killed this week in a suicide bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.
“God Bless & Rest in Peace” reads a post on the Facebook page of the Tavern in Surfside. Inside, at the bar, a sign says: “This seat is reserved in memory of our 13 fallen heroes.” Customers who go to Tavern in the Forest will see the same honor.
Drew Doss, the business’s director of operations, said the it seemed like a natural way to honor the fallen service members because one of the owners is a U.S. Army Veteran and another is a law-enforcement veteran.