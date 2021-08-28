Leland Cultural Arts Center showcases classes for kids and adults at its annual open house

LELAND, NC (WWAY) —Today, dozens of people visited the Leland Cultural Arts Center for its open house, showcasing classes, demos, and kid activities.

Demonstrations were set up, allowing kids to paint, create with clay creations, and participate in mini dance sessions. Classes offered to adults and children like music lessons, and dance classes were also highlighted at the event. Some instructors displayed their talents by playing an instrument, painting a canvas, or throwing clay, in front of event attendees.

“I just want to say, we are so appreciative to the community’s support, and to these wonderful artisans that give of their talents and their time in order to present opportunities to keep the fine arts alive,” said Bidgie Sue, Friends of Leland Cultural Art Center board member.

The open house also gave attendees a chance to hear about class discounts, and the food truck “Wheelz Pizza” was set up in front of the cultural art center for the event.