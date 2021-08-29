Local American Red Cross volunteers deploy to Louisiana to help Hurricane Ida victims

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —As Hurricane Ida strikes Louisiana, the American Red Cross of the Cape Fear is jumping into action, to aid in disaster relief for states along the Gulf Coast.

Today, Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane, with winds of 150 mph.

James Jarvis, executive director of the American Red Cross of the Cape Fear said Hurricane Ida is landing on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, which caused more than 1,800 deaths and more than $100 billion in damage in 2005.

“That was a devastating storm, a lot of folks never fully recovered and left the area after that storm, but Louisiana is resilient. They were hit five times last year by major hurricanes, and now they’re preparing for another one,” said James Jarvis, American Red Cross executive director.

Jarvis said twelve local volunteers have been dispatched to Louisiana, Alabama, and Mississippi, to help people who are impacted by devastation left behind by the storm.

“Right now, we have 12 volunteers from our region that are on that are already on their way to Louisiana, Alabama, and Mississippi,” said Jarvis. “To help in advancement of Hurricane Ida. We have another 36 volunteers that are deployed across the country, helping with flooding in Tennessee, flooding in the Western part of our state.”

He says the American Red Cross is need of more volunteers to work in shelters in states that will be impacted by Ida.

“We all remember Hurricane Florence, and imagine if Hurricane Florence happened five times in the same year, and then a year later here comes another one. So, we all know how much we needed help when that happened. So, I would ask you to consider volunteering with the Red Cross, and going to help someone else,” said Jarvis.

Jarvis also said the American Red Cross will train anyone interested in becoming a volunteer, and all travel costs will be covered for those who are deployed to assist with disaster relief.