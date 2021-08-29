People grab their yoga mats to do goat yoga in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —Today, more than a dozen people grabbed their yoga mats and got together to find their Zen with goats.

The goat yoga class was held at Cape Harbor Apartments this morning. Beginner yoga poses were taught to attendees, as they got a chance to stretch alongside seven goats, one lamb, and two mini pigs. The class was taught by Christina Laughton with In2ItHealth Wellness Center, who believes involving goats is a great way to introduce people to yoga.

“A lot of people are intimidated with yoga, some people already know what it is and love it, but for one thing its a really great introduction to yoga, because it’s not just yoga. So, you get to do something else and hopefully this is a beginning of a day of playing with goats, so like that’s a great way to start your day,” said Christina Laughton.

The goat yoga class lasted one hour. At the end of the class attendees got a chance to take selfies and pet the animals.