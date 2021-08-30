15-year-old charged in July shooting in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police have made an arrest in a recent shooting that injured a woman and her daughter.

Police say a 15-year-old was taken into custody on Monday and charged in the July 16 shooting on Downey Branch Lane in Wilmington.

- Advertisement -

The 15-year-old is charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a minor, and discharging a firearm within the city limit.

Police say the mother and her juvenile daughter both survived the shooting.