Cape Fear Red Cross volunteers travel to help Hurricane Ida victims

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — Volunteers from the Cape Fear Red Cross are making their way to Alabama, helping victims after Hurricane Ida.

Monday morning, Phyllis and David Quinn packed a van with two weeks worth of supplies to feed those affected by the storm. Though the couple is prepared with years of firefighting and EMT experience, Phyllis said she felt anxious.

16 years ago, she responded and helped after Hurricane Katrina, a trip she’s never forgotten.

“The front row of all the houses were gone. If you saw Walmart, there was nothing there but metal,” Quinn remembered. “It’s like the clothes were hanging in the trees just like Christmas trees. And that’s months after.”

The Quinns left late Monday morning and are hoping to arrive in Mobile by Wednesday.