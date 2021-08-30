Compass Pointe neighborhood holding golf tournament on 9/11 to raise money for fallen veterans

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Compass Pointe subdivision is holding a tournament on September 11th to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11 and raise money for a worthy cause helping fallen veterans.

The tournament begins with a flag raising ceremony at the club house with a flag flown at all three September 11th locations.

- Advertisement -

Organizers say they hope to raise $20,000.

Resident and former NYFD captain Richard Hogan says he is proud to get involved with the tunnels for towers.

“Even though the trade center is 20 years ago, anywhere in the country where a first responder or military man gets seriously injured, Tunnels to Towers supports them,” Hogan said.

Hogan says they plan to have around 200 people at the event.