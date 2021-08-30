New Hanover County Schools Superintendent Dr. Charles Foust discusses school shooting

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — In response to Monday’s school shooting, New Hanover County Schools superintendent Dr. Charles Foust held a press conference late this afternoon.

Foust provided brief remarks at the Board of Education building, saying he was proud of the teachers for staying calm for the students during a stressful situation.

Foust says although this was a tragic event, they have plans in place for this type of situation.

Foust says student safety is their number one priority.

“Nothing matters to us more than student safety,” Foust said. “If we don’t get that right, then everything else we’re working towards as educators will fall short.”

New Hanover High School students will not attend class tomorrow. The plan is for them to return Wednesday.

Counseling will also be available to students and staff in the coming days who may be experiencing stress from the shooting.