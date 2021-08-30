Plans underway for inaugural Veterans Day Boat Parade

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Boats of all sizes will be motoring up the intracoastal waterway for the inaugural Veterans Day Boat Parade.

The event will be held Friday, Nov. 5, and will begin inside the Masonboro Inlet near the U.S. Coast Guard station.

The boat parade is affiliated with the fourth Southeast North Carolina Veterans Day Parade taking place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6, on Third Street at Harnett Street in Wilmington.

Boaters who wish to join the parade should email sencvetparade@gmail.com. Be sure to put “Boat Parade” in the subject line of the email. Include your name, the name and type of boat, phone number and email address in the body of the email. If you are willing to take a veteran or veterans aboard your vessel for the boat parade, please include information about accessibility and the number of veterans who are welcome.

Parade organizers are encouraging captains to decorate their boats in Veterans Day, military service or similar patriotic themes.

The boat parade route will follow Masonboro Inlet to Motts Channel to the Intracoastal Waterway north to the Wrightsville Beach Bridge before turning south toward Bradley Creek before dispersing.

For more information about the Southeast North Carolina Veterans Day Parade, visit: https://sencveteransparade.com.