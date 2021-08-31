6,800 students in quarantine across Horry County Schools

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Schools (HCS) has added student quarantines to its COVID-19 dashboard.
As of Monday, there are 6,800 students — about 15% of the students in the district — in quarantine across the district, according to the dashboard. There are also 628 confirmed COVID-19 cases among students, 51 confirmed among staff, and 161 staff members in quarantine. The district has about 45,000 students.
“To try and build her up to that to feel comfortable to go and be excited and then after two days have it kind of ripped away from you — it stinks, it’s hard,” said Kary-Anne Cyr, the parent of an HCS student.