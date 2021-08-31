Authorities search for murder suspect on the run after 4 shot, 2 killed in Wilson County

WILSON, N.C. (WTVD) — The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted in connection with shooting four people, killing two of them Tuesday.

The suspect is Adrian Tynrell Horne, 43. He is described as 5’11, 220 pounds, last seen wearing a white hoodie.

He was last seen on Otter Creek Road, just inside Edgecombe County where he was spotted getting into a 2000s model, Champagne-colored GMC Yukon with black rims.

Horne, whose last known address is 3075 South Fountain Road in Macclesfield has active warrants for two counts of first-degree murder.

The sheriff’s office said deputies responding to a call in the 3500 block of London Church Road found a man dead at the scene and two women who had gunshot wounds.

The female gunshot victims were taken to a hospital.

