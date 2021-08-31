Bladen County group plans to host 2nd Annual Unity Fest

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Bladen County group plans to host the 2nd Annual Unity Fest this weekend in Bladenboro.

The three-day event features a variety of entertainment, vendors, food and children’s events.

“Unity Fest is working towards becoming a nonprofit organization,” said Unity Fest Co-founder Qualynn McDowell. “Our programs are geared towards our local youth, local and aspiring businesses, athletes, local artists with many different talents.”

The event begins Friday at 2 p.m. with live performances, information about starting a business, branding and marketing, credit awareness and mental health workshops. The Unity Fest 2021 Hall of Fame will be inducted as well as a fashion show, art gallery and a ticketed event featuring food, masquerade masks, Mardi Gras beads and drinks.

The fun continues Saturday with a community day featuring a school supply drive, live entertainment, games, kickball and dodgeball tournaments, free lunch for children, and a Royal Court pageant.

The event concludes Sunday with a Gospel Xplosion featuring live performances, guest speakers, a bake-off, and bike and car show. School supplies will be also be distributed to children.

Event hours are Friday (2-5 p.m.), Saturday (1-5 p.m.) and Sunday (2-5 p.m.). All events will be held at the Bladenboro Historical Society Building located at 818 S. Main Street, Bladenboro. Friday’s events are by ticket only but events Saturday and Sunday are free to the public.