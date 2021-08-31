Nearly 1 in 5 Horry County Schools students in quarantine

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Schools (HCS) has added student quarantines to its COVID-19 dashboard.

As of Tuesday, there are 9,000 students in quarantine across the district, according to the dashboard. That’s up from 6,800 Monday. The district has about 45,000 students, so about 20% — or one in five students — are in quarantine.

“To try and build her up to that to feel comfortable to go and be excited and then after two days have it kind of ripped away from you — it stinks, it’s hard,” said Kary-Anne Cyr, the parent of an HCS student.

HCS said students in quarantine can take their personal learning device home to receive and turn in assignments, plus log onto virtual school.

Another parent says her kid’s class is lucky to still be in school but fears it’ll happen to her son, who she said already had COVID-19 last year.

