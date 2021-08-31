Pender County awarded an economic development grant

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) – The U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) announced yesterday that Pender County was awarded a $1,575,000 grant for a Natural Gas Fuel Generator Project.

The public utilities project, based in the Pender Commerce Park, will create 50 jobs created and save 30 jobs. The total cost of the project is $2,100,000, including $8 million in private investment leveraged.

- Advertisement -

The EDA investment supports Pender County with constructing a permanent natural gas-fueled generator at its water treatment plant and establishing a berm around the adjoining county’s wastewater treatment plant to mitigate the impact of significant flooding on the operation of both facilities.

“The natural gas generator and earthen berm will greatly improve the resiliency of our water and sewer plants during natural disasters like Hurricane Florence,” Chad McEwen, Pender County Manager said. “In addition, these improvements will help insure continuity of operations for the industries located at Pender Commerce Park during similar events.”

“Once completed, the project will create and retain jobs, spur private investment, and advance economic resiliency near Opportunity Zones and throughout the region,” said George Brown, Chairman of the Pender County Board of County Commissioners.

EDA, a division of the U.S. Department of Commerce, awards competitive grants based on the application’s merit, the applicant’s eligibility, and the availability of funds.