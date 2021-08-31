Pender fire chief dies after battle with COVID-19

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Pender County Division Chief Mark Covil died on Monday after a battle with COVID-19.
Covil served as the operational chief over the fire division for Pender EMS and Fire. He had been with the department since 2013.
Prior to that, he had served with Sunny Point Ocean Military Fire Department, Hampstead Volunteer Fire Department, Ogden Volunteer Fire Department, and New Hanover County Fire- Rescue.
“Our agency asks for thoughts and prayers for DC Covil’s family and our staff as we grieve together through this loss,” Pender EMS & Fire wrote in a news release.
Covil was 51-years-old.