Whiteville man charged with sex crimes against a child, booked under $1,000,000 bond

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Detectives with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a Whiteville man for sex crimes against a child, amongst other sex charges.

52-year-old John Henry Duboise, Jr. of Hallsboro Road, Whiteville, is charged with four counts statutory rape/sex offense, two counts of indecent liberties with a child, two counts second degree rape, and three counts sexual offense.

Duboise was booked into the Brunswick County Detention Facility and issued a $1 million bond.