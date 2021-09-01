Bill to curb racial teaching goes to North Carolina governor

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — North Carolina House Republicans have given final legislative approval to a bill to limit how teachers can discuss certain racial concepts inside the classroom.

The proposal would prohibit teachers from compelling students to personally adopt any ideas from a list of 13 beliefs.

- Advertisement -

The measure approved Wednesday will now make its way to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.

The latest action in North Carolina follows a national trend of Republican-controlled legislatures looking to combat certain ideas they associate with “critical race theory.”

The GOP has not identified a single case of alleged “indoctrination” that House Bill 324 would prevent. Cooper is likely to veto the proposal.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)