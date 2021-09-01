Cougar defense propels South Brunswick to Team of the Week

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WWAY) – The Cougars are 2-0 and have given up 0 points in 8 quarters.

Their week 2 opponent, Midway, scored 980 points in week one, led by a quarterback who broke the North Carolina High School record for throwing 10 touchdown passes in a game.

Coach Rocky Lewis says, he made sure he knew his defense knew of the prowess Midway showed week 1, and told them they need to step up.

“We challenged our defense. Can you continue to do what you did the previous week? And they rose to the occasion,” said Coach Lewis.

He says the best way to get Midway off their game was to apply pressure to the quarterback, while also offering tight coverage on receivers. That means the defensive line had to perform well – and they sure did.

“We wanted to be aggressive. We brought pressure and got after the quarterback and our D-Line were the unsung heroes tonight. They were the ones how put pressure and made life easier for our defensive backs,” said Coach Lewis.

One of those standout performers was junior defensive end Garret Frazier. He added 4 and a half sacks of the teams 6 on Friday.

He says while it is the best night of his career, it’s only the best night of his career so far.

“I am sure there are many other nights to be just like that. I feel I haven’t played at my full potential yet. I feel there is more to come,” said Frazier.

Senior running back Danny Parker was carrying the load for the offense, rushing for 184 yards and 4 scores plus one receiving touchdown.