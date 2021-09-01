NCDOT to rework two newly-installed medians on U.S. 74/76 in Columbus County

DELCO, NC (WWAY)– Two median locations that allowed left turns from US 74/76 along a stretch in Columbus County have been closed to improve safety.

The medians allowed eastbound drivers on US 74/76 to turn left onto Delco School Road and also into the driveway of the Acme-Delco Middle School. NCDOT has decided to close these two median openings because certain large vehicles and traffic conditions in the opposite direction can make it difficult for some drivers to turn left, which causes an increased crash risk.

Barrels have been put into place to restrict the two turns until permanent concrete medians can be reconstructed in September. The work will take about two weeks to complete and will require temporary lane closures.

The Department of Transportation installed the raised median last year along the four-lane highway through Delco. The work was part of a larger contract to install a traffic signal and reconfigure the odd-shaped intersection of NC 87.