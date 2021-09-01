New Hanover County rolls out mortgage assistance program

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — With the end of federal mortgage assistance, New Hanover County is rolling out a program helping Cape Fear homeowners impacted by COVID.

Using $3 million from the American Rescue Plan, New Hanover County residents can apply online for money to help with mortgage payment and other expenses.

- Advertisement -

Social Services Director Tonya Jackson said the program will continue until all the funds expire. She hopes it will help eradicate homelessness in the Cape Fear caused by COVID.

“So not just eliminating homelessness,” Jackson said, “but making sure people have electricity, making sure they have water, access to water, access to the internet to support the family needs in so many other ways.”

If you’re interested in applying, click this link to learn more.