Officials prepare for joint meeting on NHHS security and communication

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — New Hanover County and its Board of Education officials are preparing for a joint meeting Friday, fielding calls from concerned parents and staff.

New Hanover County Board of Education Vice Chair Nelson Beaulieu and County Commissioner Jonathan Barfield say Friday, commissioners and board members will discuss communication and security strategies going forward. Barfield says the sheriff and police chief will give recommendations based on their findings this week and potentially hear from men and women inside the school Monday.

“There are several parents who have expressed their concerns about safety at the school,” Beaulieu said. “I just assure them that the district’s number one priority today, tomorrow and forever is the safety of our students.”

Barfield explained, “One of the first things we’ll talk about when we meet on Friday are lessons learned. What can we do better? What things to implement throughout the entire school system. We recognize that New Hanover High School, Hoggard, Laney, and Ashley have pretty much open campuses. And when you talk about putting metal detectors at doors, how many metal detectors are we talking? What doors are we talking? What kind of access will students have.”

The school system has not commented on its security measures or if it will install metal detectors.