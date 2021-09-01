Pender County man arrested, charged with assault

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY)– 22 year old Robert Dillon Rocha has been arrested by the Pender County Sheriff’s Office. He was taken into custody near Moore Town Road in Rocky Point on Wednesday.

Pender County deputies and detectives were called to Thankful Road when a woman was found beaten and injured. Rocha is accused of attacking the woman, then running off. He has reportedly been living in a wooded area near Moore Town Road and Thankful Road.

Rocha is charged with Felony Domestic Assault by Strangulation and Domestic Assault on a Female.