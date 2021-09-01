Water Street construction in downtown Wilmington completion date pushed to end of September

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Construction continues in Downtown Wilmington on Wednesday as the completion date for the project on Water Street has pushed back yet again.

In 2017 the City of Wilmington and the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority began the Water Street Improvement Project, replacing the underground water and sewer infrastructure, stormwater infrastructure, as well as the streetscape along Water Street spanning from Market Street to Red Cross Street.

The project was set to complete sometime in 2018, but has been delayed for several reasons. Businesses along the stretch of road between Princess and Chestnut Streets have repeatedly shared their concerns about the project.

In June, the city said the project was set to finish by mid-July. In July, they said August. Now, September 1 has rolled around and City Spokesman Dylan Lee said construction should be complete by the end of this month.

“The critical deep sewer replacement work of this phase of the multiblock project, the block between Princess and Chestnut Streets, is complete,” Lee wrote. “Streetscaping tasks such as the installation of sidewalk, driveways, brick pavers, tree grates, and electrical circuits is underway, with a final waterline connection and road paving still remaining.”

The latest delay is an unexpected one. Lee explains Duke Energy requested to replace a major electrical duct bank crossing that was found in poor condition near Princess Street.

“The project team is working with Duke Energy so they can perform the work needed with minimal impacts to the public. This unanticipated, but necessary work is expected to extend the project an additional two weeks,” Lee wrote.