2 teens charged after student found with 2 guns at Raleigh high school

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Two 16-year-olds were charged after a student at Enloe High School was found to be in possession of two guns while on campus Thursday.

Enloe Principal Jacqueline Jordan sent a letter to parents saying an employee was alerted to a student having a weapon on campus.

The school resource officer located the student and escorted them to the main officer where two firearms were found, the letter stated.

An investigation was launched and it was learned that two other students may have handled or seen the guns.

