Burgaw Train Depot to host night of murder, mystery and intrigue

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — If you enjoy mystery and intrigue, Burgaw will be hosting an exciting murder mystery dinner later this month.

The theme is a 1920’s Mafia Marriage Murder Mystery at the fictitious Dunn Speakeasy. Attendees are invited to dress up for the event which is like a live-action version of the game ‘Clue!’

“This is the first time we have gone to a formal dinner-fun event and so far we have had a great response,” said Cody Suggs, director of Burgaw Parks and Recreation.

The event is a collaboration between the Burgaw Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department and the North Carolina Blueberry Festival.

It will be held Saturday, Sept. 25, at 6 – 9 p.m. at will be held at the Historic Burgaw Train Depot at 115 S. Dickerson Street. Attendees must be 18 years of age or older.

“The building holds about 120 people for weddings but for this event we are trying to keep it a little more intimate as well as make room for the actors to move around and interact with the participants,” Suggs said.

Tickets are $50 per person or $85 per couple. Only 85 tickets will be sold so you’re encouraged to reserve your ticket in advance.

The dinner will be catered by Chaney’s Catering of Leland.

For more information, call 910-300-6401. Click here for more details.