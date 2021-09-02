COVID-19 cluster identified in Eaton Elementary School

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Public Health Department has identified a cluster of COVID-19 positive cases at Eaton Elementary School.

A cluster is defined as 5 connected positive cases within a 14-day timeframe.

The cluster was maintained within the student group upon completion of contact tracing.

Therefore, there are no recommendations to move to remote learning for the remainder of the classroom.

However, the classroom will be deep cleaned this evening in preparation for class tomorrow.

New Hanover County Schools continues to advise consistency in the 3 W’s: Wear a mask, Wait – socially distance, and Wash hands often.

If you are concerned that you may have come into contact with the virus, you should seek the advice of your healthcare provider or NHC Public Health.

The NHC Public Health website and call center is available for any questions or concerns you may have.