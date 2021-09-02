Fort Fisher State Historic Park to host 80th anniversary World War II experience

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Fort Fisher will mark an important anniversary of the state historic site’s lesser-known World War II anti-aircraft training base history this weekend.

While many may be familiar with Fort Fisher’s role during the Civil War, it also played an important role during World War II with the return of the U.S. Army in 1941. Antiaircraft artillery training included such weaponry as the M290mm gun, the M140mmBofors gun, and the M45 quad .50 caliber machine gun. By the time the training site closed in 1944, some 43 AA Battalions had been successfully trained by Uncle Sam.

On Saturday, Sept. 4, the state historic site will recognize the 80th anniversary of the fort’s World War II anti-aircraft training base history with a free program from 9 am – 4 pm.

Civilian and military re-enactors will be on hand to talk about the life of the World War II soldier and the roles women played in the march towards victory. Weapons and other displays will be held throughout the day.

From 9:30 am-2:30 pm, the program will feature the ‘Toy Soldier Workshop’ where kids can paint (and keep) toy soldiers while learning about uniforms and equipment. Also on hand will be an authentic 1943 Willys military jeep, the perfect platform for family photo opportunities.

Paul Peeples will give a presentation on the “USMC in 1941” in the auditorium at 11 a.m.

All visitors are asked to wear a face covering while in the museum.