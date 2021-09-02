Mother of 15-year-old suspect in NHHS shooting incident says her son was bullied

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —Just three days after a shooting at New Hanover High School that left one student injured, the mother of the 15-year-old suspect is speaking out, saying her son was bullied prior to the incident.

Domanae Deablo, said on the first day of class, her son was attacked by an 18-year-old who was waiting for him outside of the school. Her son was sent home 30 minutes later with a 10 day suspension. Deablo said her son is not the type to start a fight.

“Chance is very outgoing, he’s very helpful, he’s loved by many people. He’s the type of kid, that you know may take your trash to the road for you, you know, mow your lawn, go to the store for you. He’s just very respectful,” said Domanae Deablo, mother of the 15-year-old student suspect.

Domanae Deablo, the 15-year-old’s mother, says she told New Hanover High School and district administrators that her son was being bullied.

Deablo says the school shortened his suspension, said that steps would be taken to prevent something like this from happening again. On Monday, August 30, her son’ returned to campus.

She said her other son received a message, that said his brother would be attacked that day, and her husband went to the school.

“My husband spoke with Chance. Chance said ‘daddy, I was just in gym. I’m ok I don’t know –nothing has happened thus far,’” said Deablo. “So my husband, you know, went on, left and went home, and about 30 minutes later were we told that he was involved in an incident.”

A fight on the breezeway had turned into a shooting. Deablo says after seeing video of the fight on social media, she’s upset school officials didn’t do more to keep her son from being bullied.

“I felt that, once I spoke with the Board of Education, and they called me back, that they would have some things in place, but clearly they didn’t, because if you watch the video that fight was pretty vicious, pretty long, and there was not one adult or one officer anywhere in sight throughout the whole fight. Not one person, not one adult in sight,” said Domanae Deablo.

Deablo says her son has received support from the community, with a GoFundMe set up to cover his attorney fees. While she didn’t discuss the shooting, she says she is praying for everyone involved.

“I don’t condone any violence, I’m not with that. I’m hoping that this will bring awareness to a lot of situations, not just my situation, but other people as well,” said Deablo.

We reached out to the school district regarding Deablo’s bullying claims.

New Hanover County Schools released a statement saying in part:

The incident on Monday, August 30, 2021, at New Hanover High School is a part of an ongoing law enforcement investigation, and the district will not be commenting further at this time. New Hanover County Schools is working closely with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and other local law enforcement to assist in their investigation.

We understand this incident has had far-reaching implications across our community, and we are focused on prioritizing the safety and well-being of our students and staff. Our district Crisis Response Team will continue to serve our students and staff at New Hanover High School with counseling and other resources for as long as they are needed.