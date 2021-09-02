UNCW to host public hearing for redistricting process

RALEIGH, N.C. (WWAY) — The North Carolina Senate and House Redistricting Committees announced thirteen public hearings over the next several weeks, with one being held at UNCW.

The thirteen hearings are in addition to one that already occurred in Wake County.

The UNCW hearing will take place on Wednesday, September 29 at 5 p.m.

By the conclusion of the process, a public hearing will have occurred in each of the state’s current congressional districts.

Members of the public may share their opinions on redistricting matters in person at the hearings. They may also submit their comments online at any time on the legislature’s website

The public hearing schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, September 8

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute, 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday, September 14

Forsyth Technical Community College, 4:00 p.m.

Elizabeth City State University, 5:00 p.m.

Wednesday, September 15

Durham Technical Community College, 6:00 p.m.

Nash Community College, 5:00 p.m.

Thursday, September 16

Alamance Community College, 5:00 p.m.

Pitt Community College, 3:00 p.m.

Tuesday, September 21

Western Carolina University, 5:00 p.m.

Wednesday, September 22

Central Piedmont Community College, 3:00 p.m.

Thursday, September 23

Mitchell Community College (Iredell County Campus), 3:00 p.m.

Tuesday, September 28

UNC-Pembroke, 4:00 p.m.

Wednesday, September 29

UNC-Wilmington, 5:00 p.m.

Thursday, September 30

Fayetteville Technical Community College, 6:00 p.m.