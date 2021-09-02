UNCW to host public hearing for redistricting process

RALEIGH, N.C. (WWAY) — The North Carolina Senate and House Redistricting Committees announced thirteen public hearings over the next several weeks, with one being held at UNCW.
The thirteen hearings are in addition to one that already occurred in Wake County.
The UNCW hearing will take place on Wednesday, September 29 at 5 p.m.
By the conclusion of the process, a public hearing will have occurred in each of the state’s current congressional districts.
Members of the public may share their opinions on redistricting matters in person at the hearings. They may also submit their comments online at any time on the legislature’s website.
The public hearing schedule is as follows:
Wednesday, September 8
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute, 6:00 p.m.
Tuesday, September 14
Forsyth Technical Community College, 4:00 p.m.
Elizabeth City State University, 5:00 p.m.
Wednesday, September 15
Durham Technical Community College, 6:00 p.m.
Nash Community College, 5:00 p.m.
Thursday, September 16
Alamance Community College, 5:00 p.m.
Pitt Community College, 3:00 p.m.
Tuesday, September 21
Western Carolina University, 5:00 p.m.
Wednesday, September 22
Central Piedmont Community College, 3:00 p.m.
Thursday, September 23
Mitchell Community College (Iredell County Campus), 3:00 p.m.
Tuesday, September 28
UNC-Pembroke, 4:00 p.m.
Wednesday, September 29
UNC-Wilmington, 5:00 p.m.
Thursday, September 30
Fayetteville Technical Community College, 6:00 p.m.
Members of the public may sign up to speak on-site at each hearing beginning one hour prior to start time. Members of the public may also sign up online to speak. The online sign-up portal will close four hours prior to start time.