US Postal Service holds job fair, hiring thousands

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the US Postal Service. It’s looking for lots of new elves to help over the holidays.

Thursday, NC Works held a hiring fair.

It’s looking to hire around 100,000 people, getting ready for the peak season between October and January.

In Wilmington, it’s hiring for six different positions. Each pays more than $18 an hour.

More than 30 people showed up Thursday, and more are expected since the post office offers a lot of incentives.

“Yes, the post office does provide stability for employees,” said Postmaster Linda Jenkins. “These are positions that you can take into retirement.”

If you were unable to make it to the job fair and are interested, click this link to fill out an application.