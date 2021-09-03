2021 Riverfest canceled for second year in a row due to Covid-19

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — For the second year in a row, organizers have decided to cancel the 2021 Riverfest due to concerns about COVID-19.

In a statement posted Friday morning on Facebook, the festival’s board said its decision was due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in New Hanover County as well as guidance from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

The board says it doesn’t have time to manage, prepare and put on a great festival this year in light of the ongoing pandemic.

“Public safety is our number one priority, and with some discussion with city officials and law enforcement, this is the best course of action,” the statement said.

The board said it has weighed the consequences of this decision and the loss of revenue for local non-profits, community groups, small businesses, individuals, and vendors.

“We want to do our part for the health and safety of our community and mitigate the potential spread of COVID-19,” the statement said. “Though we are disappointed too, we are not discouraged, and know that our 2022 Riverfest will be bigger and better.”