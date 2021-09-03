Increase in motorists on the road for Labor Day weekend travel

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC – The roads to and from Wilmington and area beaches were full this afternoon, as tourism and travel pick up this holiday weekend.

Gas stations seeing plenty of motorists filling up their tanks before heading out of town or arriving into the area.

Traffic began to pick up late in the afternoon as people got off work, kicking off the three-day weekend. We spoke with one local traveler on his way out of town for the holiday weekend, who says he is not surprised to see an increase in drivers on the road this weekend.

“It’s been a crazy summer down here. I mean, everybody always wants to come to Wrightsville Beach and Wilmington. So, I mean I can already tell there’s been a lot of people coming in and out on Market Street, Eastwood, so it will be good. It will be busy,” said Jacob Hertwig, traveler.

MLK Parkway in Wilmington was just one of many area roads filled with drivers making their way home or on holiday.