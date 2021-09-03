Labor Day weekend in Myrtle Beach expected to fill more than 90% of hotels

Experts predict several people will spend Labor Day weekend along the Grand Strand, with more than 90% of hotel and rentals filling up.

The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce predicts it’s a 10% increase from Labor Day weekend in 2020, and nearly 50% up from the holiday weekend in 2019, which barely broke 40% occupancy as Hurricane Dorian forced evacuations.

This year, it’s a target to celebrate the final moments of summer before bidding the season farewell. “We had a nice spot on the beach, and the kids got to play in the pool every day, got a seat out there,” Kristen Suhy said, who is visiting from Michigan with her husband Mike, and children.

