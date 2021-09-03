Myrtle Beach gas prices up; AAA predicts most expensive Labor Day prices since 2014

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — If your holiday plans take you south towards Myrtle Beach, SC, expect to pay a bit more at the pump.

Gas prices in the region are up ahead of the Labor Day weekend.

In Myrtle Beach, AAA estimates the current average price of $2.93 per gallon of regular unleaded represents an 8-cent increase over the previous week.

Tiffany Wright, AAA Carolinas spokesperson, said the short shutdown of parts of the Colonial Pipeline because of Hurricane Ida and the increased demand as Americans drive to their weekend getaway spots are the two driving forces behind the increase.

