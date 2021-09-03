Pender County school district using robot to clean school buses

BURGAW, NC (NC) — The Pender County school district has a new tool to keep its buses sparkling clean.

Recently, the district purchased a Washbot which is a machine specifically designed to soap, wash and rinse the exterior of a bus.

- Advertisement -

In the comment’s section on the school district’s Facebook post, Jon Macie asked if the cost of purchasing the machine was less than having the district’s maintenance department wash it.

The school district replied saying the device will reduce the amount of time necessary to wash a bus because it typically takes two hours to clean them with a power washer and brush.

“Thanks to this machine, we can cut that time down to well under an hour,” the school district said. “This will allow the maintenance department more time to wash more buses in a quicker period of time and let them work on servicing vehicles to make sure that our district’s fleet of vehicles are in working order.”

The first person to give the Washbot a test run was Betsy Chestnutt who serves as the school district’s Chief Finance Officer (pictured).