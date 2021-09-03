Southport’s North Howe Street road construction finally completed

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — After nine months of construction and a few delays, North Howe Street in Southport is once again fully open to traffic.

The detours have been removed and the road is ready for travel just in time for the Labor Day holiday weekend.

“This demonstrates progress for our entire city and how we move forward in improving our infrastructure for the benefit of our citizens and all who visit Southport,” Southport mayor Joe Pat Hatem said.

Southport Director of Public Works, Tom Stanley, reflects the mayor’s thoughts.

“This was a big project for the City, and a critical step for safeguarding Southport’s infrastructure,” Stanley said. “We’re glad to see Howe Street back open well-ahead of the mid-September deadline. We know that this was an inconvenience to our citizens

and visitors, but we truly appreciate everyone’s patience and flexibility.”