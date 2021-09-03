Wrightsville Beach businesses expect a tourism boost for Labor Day weekend

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC – In Wrightsville Beach, some local resorts, restaurants, and businesses are anticipating a busy few days, much like the booming business they’ve seen this summer season.

Wrightsville Beach is filling up with tourists and beachgoers planning to stay for the long Labor Day weekend. Business owners say they are thankful to see a steady flow of visitors in town, saying it is much needed as they continue to recover from the setback caused by the pandemic.

- Advertisement -

Shell Island Resort General Manager Dara Newberry says this weekend will be great for the resort, and thinks the resort will see bookings beyond the traditional summer season.

“The summer season for vacation rentals is just absolutely been record breaking. I think everybody had just been cooped up from the pandemic and wanted to travel locally, which we very much appreciated. As far as expectations for labor day weekend. We’re going to be full, we’re blessed for that,” said Dara Newberry, Shell Island Resort General Manager.

Ed Thomas, owner of the Gulfstream Restaurant in Wrightsville Beach, and Carolina Beach, said although hotels are expected to be full this labor day weekend, restaurants like his depend heavily on nearby travelers who visit the beach for a day.

“I think it’s great. I’m glad people are coming out and not afraid to, you know, come out for the labor day weekend. You know, we’ve heard the same thing in Carolina Beach, that most of the hotels are booked up. Both restaurants rely a lot on day trippers though. So, I think that’s going to be the bigger difference. The people coming from, you know, Raleigh or within an hour drive to the beach and they’re visiting the beach for the weekend,” said Ed Thomas, owner of the Gulfstream Restaurant.

The restauranteur says he thinks the recent uptick in covid-19 cases might slow down business in the fall.

“Usually fall for us, September, October, November, we get a lot of fishermen and people it just really depends. I mean I think from what I’ve talked to a lot of people, we all kind of expect it to be a little bit slower this fall. I mean we’ve had a decent summer, not a great summer, but a decent one, and I think it’s just because, you know, COVID. You know, the new outbreaks right now,” said Thomas.

Newberry says she expects to see more people booking at the Shell Island Resort, as they aim to have a getaway without the risks associated with traveling out of the country right now.

“I think because the pandemic of course still exists people are not clearly traveling as much abroad, and still trying to stay locally. The weather in Wilmington is amazing, September and October, as long as we don’t have any hurricanes, but with that being said yes numbers look very strong for the upcoming months,” said Newberry.

New Hanover County room occupancy taxes at the beginning of the summer season in June saw taxes up by more than 39% over June of last year.