Wrightsville Beach cleaning up beaches for ‘International Coastal Cleanup’

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Wrightsville Beach Parks & Recreation is asking people around the Cape Fear to turn out Saturday, September 11, to help clean up trash along the beaches.

The event is set to run from 9:00 am through 12:00 pm, with check-in taking place at Johnnie Mercers Pier near the Salisbury Street ocean access 16.

Collected trash will be returned to the check-in site for disposal and/or recycling.

The organization suggests you bring work gloves, trash bags, grabbers, refillable water bottles, sunscreen and close-toed shoes — along with family and friends.