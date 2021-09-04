Dozens of vendors participate in The Groove Market at Waterman’s Brewing Company

WILMINGTON, NC – Today, a pop up market at a local brewery drew a lot of foot traffic, featuring dozens of local art vendors.

The Groove Market held its outdoor pop up market at Waterman’s Brewing Company. The pop up market organizes local artists, giving them a platform to sell their work in different locations throughout Wilmington and North Carolina. There were around 30 local artists selling their works at the market.

Sarah Moody, Owner of The Groove Market, said the event is a great way for community members to see what local small businesses in the city have to offer.

“It’s great. I mean, especially throughout the pandemic it’s been harder to get out there and get in front of people to be able to sell their work. A lot of people relied on online sales, but especially in a format like this, where we can host it outdoor, it’s really great to just be able to get in front of the public again. A lot of these businesses don’t quite have store fronts yet. So this is just a way for them to really, like, connect with the public,” said Sarah Moody.

The Groove Market plans to hold its next pop up market, called “Shop Small Saturday” in November.