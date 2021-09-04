Fort Fisher celebrating lesser-known WWII history at 80th anniversary ceremony

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Fort Fisher is celebrating the 80th anniversary of WWII training exercises that took place at the historic site beginning in 1941.

To commemorate the occasion, an event was held Saturday with activities for all ages.

According to organizers, turnout was steady through the day for the free display of WWII history that included reenactors in period costumes.

Events coordinator Si Lawrence says many people aren’t aware of the fort’s history beyond the Civil War.

“The WWII history is important to us because it was important back then,” Lawrence said. “A lot of men and women put their lives on the line and we want to recognize that history is just as important as the Civil War history.”

Lawrence says the event was cancelled last year due to COVID, but is normally held every September to honor the WWII history.