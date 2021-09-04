Hundreds attend the 25th Annual Orange Street ArtsFest in Downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC –Today, more than 80 artists gathered in downtown for the 25th Annual Orange Street Arts Fest, the two-day long event is being held on Saturday and Sunday.

Artist showcased their works like paintings, pottery, and jewelry at the Orange Street ArtsFest, considered one of the largest arts festivals in downtown Wilmington. The Thalian Association Community Theatre hosted the annual event. It took place in and surrounding the Hannah Block Community Arts building at Orange Street and 2nd Street.

Local artists shared their appreciation for the annual event, some saying it was their first time participating.

“This community has been incredibly supportive, especially as a woman, and a business owner. I’ve had a lot of whole lot of people reach out to me and be just super supportive, and it’s been wonderful,” said Elise Siegel, owner of “Sea Tied Goods”.

One artist said she was thankful to see the large turnout at the ArtsFest, grateful for the well welcomed exposure for her business that she created during the pandemic.

“I do a lot of downtown markets and honestly this is the most people I have ever seen, and I even did a market in Raleigh, and this is more –there’s more people here, than at the market they did in Raleigh. So, so far this has been my biggest audience in terms of like getting people to see my art,” said Franchon Francees, owner of “Eehamblay”.

Susan Habas, executive director of Thalian Association Community Theatre, said the Orange Street ArtsFest is traditionally held around memorial day, but was moved to labor day weekend due to the pandemic.

Habas said the date change did not alter the positive impact the annual event had on local artists.

“I think it means so much to them. It’s not just financially to sell their art, but it’s to be connected to their audience, to their people, and to be connected to other artists. It is just really,– the synergy here is just great,” said Susan Habas, Executive Director Thalian Association Community Theatre.

The ArtsFest also had live entertainment with music performances featuring artists who perform or teach in the community arts center.