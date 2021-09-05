Florida man who led NC authorities on high speed chase sentenced to prison

MACON COUNTY, NC (WLOS) — A man who led mountain authorities on a high-speed chase has pled guilty to several charges and will spend around four to six years in prison.

District Attorney Ashley Hornsby Welch with N.C. 43rd Prosecutorial District announced Joshua Faulk, 35, of Lakeland, Florida pleaded guilty to the following charges:

- Advertisement -

Felony flee to elude arrest

Two counts of breaking and entering motor vehicle

Two counts of misdemeanor larceny

Possession of a stolen vehicle

DA Welch said Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Bill Coward handed down the judgement, sentencing Falk to spend 51 to 74 months in the N.C. Division of Adult Correction, with his sentence reflecting Faulk’s habitual-felon status.

Read the full story here.