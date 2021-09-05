Gov. Cooper signs bill banning popular ‘Carolina Squat’ modification to pickup trucks

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Among a list of 11 North Carolina bills Gov. Roy Cooper signed into law last week was one generically called “Restrict Certain Vehicle Modifications.”

The inconspicuous new law, also called House Bill 692, will essentially do away with a polarizing (and some say dangerous) height adjustment of pickup trucks called the “Carolina Squat.”

- Advertisement -

The squat is much like its name — the back of a pickup truck is lowered or kept the same and the height of front of the truck is raised. That makes a truck appear as if it is “squatting.”

Read the full story here.